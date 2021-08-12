Workers Get Say On Safety In McD's COVID-19 Lawsuit Deal

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 3:40 PM EDT) -- An Oakland, California, McDonald's franchise must follow heightened safety standards and meet monthly with a workers committee to assess its efforts as part of a deal to end a suit alleging workers had to wear coffee filters and dog diapers in lieu of face masks, workers announced Thursday. The deal requires the restaurant to maintain several safety measures a state judge imposed via injunction in August 2020, according to a summary provided by a representative for the workers. These measures include regular cleaning, paid breaks so workers can sanitize themselves and compliance with a city law making employers provide sick leave to...

