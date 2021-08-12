Royal Caribbean Sanctioned For Missing Video In Death Suit

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has ordered sanctions against Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for destroying surveillance footage in a wrongful death suit over an 18-month-old's fall out a window, while scolding the child's family's attorney for misrepresenting the record in another motion for sanctions. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Senior Judge Donald L. Graham agreed that Royal Caribbean's decision to destroy some footage rather than hand over to Alan Wiegand and Kimberly Schultz-Wiegand the full 12 hours they asked for warranted sanctions, saying the destruction was done in bad faith to deprive the Wiegands of evidence. Royal Caribbean had been...

