Clayton Act Takeaways From Endeavor Execs' Live Nation Exit

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- To mitigate antitrust concerns, two executives at Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. recently resigned their positions at Live Nation Entertainment. The U.S. Department of Justice, which made the announcement on June 21,[1] alleged that Ariel Emanuel and Mark Shapiro's simultaneous service as Live Nation directors and Endeavor executives violated Section 8 of the Clayton Act, which prohibits directors and officers from serving in any two corporations that are competitors.[2] In an era of increased focus on the competitiveness of the U.S. economy, the DOJ announcement underscores the importance of maintaining an active Clayton Act Section 8 compliance program, both in the ordinary course...

