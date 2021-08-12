YouTube Celeb 'Devastated' Avenatti Stole Her $4M, Jury Told

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Michelle Phan, a makeup artist whose skills shot her to fame on YouTube and a successful business empire, told a California federal jury Thursday she was "devastated' upon realizing that her former attorney, Michael Avenatti, stole $4 million of her money connected to a business deal. Phan, who co-founded the makeup subscription service Ipsey, hired Avenatti in 2017 to help sell her share of the company and told the jury she was supposed to receive roughly $35 million in the deal, but never got the last $4 million despite months of asking Avenatti where it was. The testimony came a day...

