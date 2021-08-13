Peloton Tax On NY, Va., Mass. Memberships Invalid, Suit Says

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Two residents of Virginia and Massachusetts hit Peloton with a proposed class action in federal court, saying the company charged sales tax on its monthly membership subscriptions in three states that don't include those digital goods in their tax bases. The two residents lodged the complaint Thursday against Peloton Interactive Inc., claiming the stationary bike giant willfully and knowingly charged subscribers in those states and New York millions of dollars in unlawful sales taxes on digital memberships for remote exercise classes in 2019 and 2020. The proposed class claims those three states haven't enacted laws that tax digital streaming services, and accuses Peloton...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS