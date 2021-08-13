Ohio Counties Don't Want 'Legal Opioid' Talk In Bellwether

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Two Ohio counties set for an October bellwether trial over the opioid crisis want their pharmacy-chain adversaries blocked from calling prescription opioids "legal opioids," saying it will only confuse matters since legality is dependent on context. Ohio's Trumbull and Lake Counties made the request alongside others about what's in bounds and out of bounds at the bellwether trial set for October — the first specifically against pharmacies accused of helping to fuel a public health crisis by allowing large quantities of potently addictive drugs to flow into communities. The defendants in the trial are Walgreens, Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, Giant Eagle and Rite...

