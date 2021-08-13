Ex-Oilfield Co. CEO Pleads Out In $100M Fake Revenue Case

Law360, New York (August 13, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A former Texas oilfield company chief executive copped to federal conspiracy charges Friday, avoiding a Manhattan trial at which his former general counsel likely would have testified that they schemed to book $100 million of fake revenue and pocketed millions. Former SAExploration Holdings Inc. CEO Jeffrey Hastings, 63, of Anchorage, Alaska, entered a guilty plea before U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods, who set a Nov. 15 sentencing date at an afternoon hearing. "Hastings schemed to inflate his company's revenue, making it appear more profitable than it was. Hastings then stole money from the company for his own use. Hastings now...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS