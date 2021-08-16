US Gov't Wants Standing Rock Washout Death Suit Tossed

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government is asking a North Dakota federal judge to throw out wrongful death and injury claims stemming from the 2019 washout of a road on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, saying that maintenance of the road and its surrounding area was at the discretion of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, and that the government thus retains sovereign immunity. In a 49-page memorandum filed Friday, the government urged the court to dismiss claims by Jade Mound and Ron Vander Wal, who represent the estates of Trudy Peterson and James Vander Wal, who died in the washout; Evan Thompson and Steven...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS