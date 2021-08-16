TikTok Users Again Ask For Final OK On $1.1M Kids' Data Deal

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A proposed class believed to consist of approximately six million parents and children has again asked an Illinois federal judge to grant final approval of a $1.1 million settlement to resolve claims that the video app TikTok collected and shared personal identifiable information about minors without parental consent. After U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey declined to dole out final approval in March over concerns that new claim submission deadlines in the case were not posted, class counsel outlined in their Friday motion that a supplemental notice plan extended deadlines and garnered an additional 86,316 filed claims. There are now nearly 194,000...

