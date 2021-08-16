Calif. Mom Pleads Guilty To 'Varsity Blues' Charge

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A California woman admitted Monday that she agreed to pay more than $500,000 to have her children admitted to top colleges as fake athletic recruits in the "Varsity Blues" case, after striking a deal with prosecutors on the eve of the high-profile trial. Elizabeth Kimmel, 57, appeared to struggle briefly to get the words out as she told U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton that she was guilty of a single charge of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. The Harvard Law School graduate and former CEO of a California broadcasting company is the 32nd parent to plead guilty in...

