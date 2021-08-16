2nd Circ. Reopens NYU Workers' Retirement Plan Class Action

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 1:21 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday resurrected part of a class action accusing New York University of mismanaging employees' retirement savings, but rejected the argument that a new trial was needed because the judge who ruled against them later joined Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP. A three-judge panel partially reversed a ruling by then-U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in NYU's favor after a 2018 bench trial. The panel's ruling breathed new life into a suit alleging NYU breached its fiduciary duty under the Employment Retirement Income Savings Act by wasting workers' retirement savings on fees and overpriced investments. The panel accepted the employees'...

