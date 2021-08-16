Calif. High Court Rejects Workers' Bids For Prevailing Wage

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court on Monday rejected the arguments of two sets of workers who had argued that they are entitled to prevailing wages because they did work that was necessary for the completion of separate public projects. In two separate 5-2 votes, the majority found that the workers did not qualify for a prevailing wage — finding, in the one case, that the subcontract work done on trains does not qualify as public work because it doesn't involve "fixed works on land" and, in the other, that workers who delivered necessary equipment to a public project don't qualify for the...

