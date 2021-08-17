Salvadoran Soccer Boss To Cop Plea In FIFA Bribe Case

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 2:56 PM EDT) -- The former head of Salvadoran soccer will plead guilty to his role in the FIFA bribery scandal that earned him a lifetime ban from the sport's international governing body, court records revealed Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen set an Aug. 23 change of plea hearing for Reynaldo Vasquez, the ex-president of Federación Salvadoreña de Fútbol who is accused of taking bribes in exchange for granting media and marketing rights to the national team's FIFA World Cup qualifying matches. Prosecutors initially accused Vasquez of a host of fraud and conspiracy crimes, but he could only be charged with racketeering conspiracy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS