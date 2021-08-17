Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NFL Concussion Deal Auditor Settles Firm's Hacking Claim

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- NFL concussion settlement administrator BrownGreer PLC has inked a deal to end accusations that it illegally hacked into a Florida law firm's email servers to obtain purported communications from embattled attorney Tim Howard, the firms said Tuesday.

Collins & Truett Attorneys PA filed a Florida federal court notice Monday voluntarily dismissing its suit against claims auditor BrownGreer, less than a month after the hacking allegations were tentatively sent to the Pennsylvania judge overseeing the National Football League's roughly $1 billion concussion settlement fund. Both firms told Law360 Tuesday that they've reached a confidential deal to close out the dispute.

"[This matter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!