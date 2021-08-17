NJ Drivers Rip Port Authority In Bridgegate Class Cert. Bid

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 7:09 PM EDT) -- New Jersey commuters fired back Tuesday at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's "misguided" claim that the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling limiting standing in consumer class actions derails their bid to certify a class over a politically motivated traffic jam in 2013. Local residents and commuters filed a brief in New Jersey federal court staunchly defending their long-running proposed civil rights class action, saying they can absolutely prove commuters suffered an actual and concrete harm — such as lost income and other out-of-pocket losses — due to the infamous George Washington Bridge lane closures. They contend the...

