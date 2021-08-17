Steps For Gov't Contractors As US Leaves Afghanistan

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT) -- As of Aug. 16, the U.S. embassy in Kabul is closed and all embassy staff are being evacuated. The U.S. military, and most aligned governments, have accelerated the withdrawal of troops and support personnel from Afghanistan. The government of Afghanistan led by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has collapsed. As counsel to several major U.S. government contractors and grantees that work in Afghanistan, we have received numerous requests for legal guidance on what contractors and nongovernmental organizations should be doing to manage the situation. We offer the following general guidance, which is applicable to all contractors in Afghanistan, whether under contracts or...

