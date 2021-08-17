Hearing Ordered On Duplicate Counsel In Chiquita Terror MDL

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation against Chiquita Brands International for allegedly funding a right-wing Colombian paramilitary group on Tuesday set a hearing before a magistrate to address an attorney's bid to disqualify other counsel he says have overlapping representation claims. West Palm Beach-based U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra referred the issue, which affects several dozen cases, to U.S. Magistrate Judge William Matthewman to hold an evidentiary hearing on attorney Paul Wolf's motion and file a report and recommendation. He also asked Judge Matthewman to issue a report and recommendation on the legal viability of different family members pursuing wrongful...

