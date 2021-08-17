Ex-USC AD Asks Not To Testify During 'Varsity Blues' Trial

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Former USC Athletic Director Pat Haden told a Massachusetts federal judge Tuesday he should not have to testify in the upcoming "Varsity Blues" trial, claiming he had no direct knowledge about the alleged admissions scheme. Haden, who led the University of Southern California athletic department from 2010 until 2016, wants U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to quash a subpoena compelling him to show up in Boston in September, when parents John Wilson, Marci Palatella and Gamal Abdelaziz are slated to face a jury in the high-profile case. The former NFL quarterback argued that there is nothing to suggest that he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS