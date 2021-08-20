Pandemic Tests Hospitality Industry At Midyear Point

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the hospitality industry hard, and hotels and restaurants at midyear 2021 continue to grapple with insurance coverage lawsuits, debt workouts and limited government aid even as vaccinations have made people feel safer and allowed businesses to reopen more fully. But a sense of cautious optimism now prevails, hospitality lawyers say, as lenders work out deals with hospitality businesses strapped for cash, hotel mergers and acquisitions get done, pandemic-weary consumers flock to restaurants, and cruise companies keep launching ships with health and safety protocols in place. "The effects of the pandemic on the industry have been bad...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS