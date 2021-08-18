PATH Worker Gets $2.3M For Railroad Spike Injury

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 1:59 PM EDT) -- A New York federal jury has awarded $2.25 million to a Port Authority Trans Hudson Corp. worker who alleged the company failed to maintain a safe worksite, resulting in his being severely injured when a railroad spike hit him in the head. In a judgment filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan said the jury awarded Bhowan Achaibar $1 million for past pain and suffering and $1.25 million for future pain and suffering after finding PATH 100% at fault for the injury. According to his complaint, Achaibar was employed as a Trackman II and working on Tunnel A-3 between New York City...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS