California Jury Awards $26.5M In Talc Mesothelioma Trial

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A state Superior Court jury in Alameda County, California, on Monday awarded a cancer patient roughly $26.5 million in compensatory damages on claims that Johnson & Johnson ignored decades of red flags about asbestos in its talc baby powder, according to the defense. The jury found for plaintiff Christina Prudencio, 35, who has suffered through surgery and hemorrhage and has a terminal case of malignant mesothelioma she attributes to longtime use of J&J talcum powder. The Zoom trial began June 15. After deliberations that began Wednesday morning, the jury awarded $15 million for future noneconomic damages, including pain and suffering; $5...

