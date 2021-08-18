First 'Varsity Blues' Trial To Forge Ahead Despite Virus Surge

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The first trial in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case will kick off in September despite a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases caused by the coronavirus's delta variant, a Massachusetts federal judge confirmed during a Wednesday hearing, as the question of whether the scheme's mastermind will take the stand loomed. It isn't yet clear whether the "Varsity Blues" scheme's mastermind will testify or whether the defense will be allowed to show that the University of Southern California had a practice of preferencing the children of wealthy donors in the admissions process. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) During a court hearing, U.S. District Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS