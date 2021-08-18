Locast Exec Wants His Day In Court To 'Exonerate' Himself

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The operator of local broadcast streaming app Locast wants his copyright trial against the major networks to move forward as scheduled in November, saying it's unfair to force him to wait any longer to "exonerate" himself of allegations he operated a pirate television service. David Goodfriend told a New York federal judge Tuesday that his trial should remain scheduled during the first three weeks of November, rejecting arguments by ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox a day before saying the court's docket is full with 16 criminal trials that month. According to Goodfriend, the networks are merely seeking to push the date because they haven't...

