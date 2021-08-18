Ex-Fox Execs Want FIFA Witness' Phone For Bribery Defense

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Two former Fox Sports executives preparing to stand trial over the FIFA corruption scandal asked a Brooklyn federal judge on Tuesday to subpoena phones from a key government cooperator, saying information from the devices might absolve them of fraud and conspiracy charges. Carlos Martinez and Hernan Lopez told U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen that phones previously owned by Alejandro Burzaco, an Argentine former sports media and marketing executive, are critical to fighting prosecutors' allegations that they conspired with Burzaco to bribe their way into broadcasting rights for the Copa Libertadores soccer tournament. Burzaco, who has been cooperating with prosecutors since...

