$7M Deal To End Energy Bait-And-Switch Suits Gets Initial OK

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 10:08 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday gave her initial signoff to a proposed $7 million settlement to end six lawsuits challenging a bait-and-switch scheme an electricity supplier allegedly pulled on customers, but warned she has "serious concerns" about the deal's value. U.S. District Judge Joan B. Gottschall had twice rejected the settlement, which aims to resolve suits brought by customer plaintiffs in Ohio, Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Massachusetts who accuse Verde Energy of drawing them in with a bait-and-switch scheme that left them paying more for electricity than they had expected. She had refused to give an early...

