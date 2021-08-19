Google Can't Keep App Store Antitrust Allegations Private

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Google can't seal four antitrust complaints accusing it of illegally charging app makers a 30% "tax" on purchases made through the Google Play Store, a California federal judge has ruled, saying that doing so based on the tech behemoth's argument "would leave the fox guarding the hen house." The company had argued that its "strict practice" of treating all internal business documents as confidential was reason enough for U.S. District Judge James Donato to agree to seal the four complaints, but the judge on Wednesday decided that argument didn't fly. But Google didn't file the motions to seal, though it supported...

