ArcelorMittal, Owed $1.4B, Targets Essar Over Alleged Fraud

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- ArcelorMittal has sued the principal holding company of Indian conglomerate Essar Group in New York, seeking to unwind an allegedly fraudulent transfer of a billion-dollar-plus asset that the steel manufacturing giant says has stymied its efforts to collect a $1.4 billion arbitral award. ArcelorMittal North America Holdings LLC accused Essar Global Fund Ltd. in a complaint on Wednesday of making fraudulent conveyances and manipulating the structure of its subsidiary, Essar Steel Ltd., to strip that company of its most significant asset: a $1.48 billion debt owed by Essar Global to Essar Steel. The transfer allegedly sent Essar Steel into insolvency....

