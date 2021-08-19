9th Circ. Says No Pay For Time Spent In Airport Security Line

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A major airport lounge and restaurant operator doesn't have to pay workers for time they spent undergoing airport security checks en route to their workspace at Los Angeles International Airport, the Ninth Circuit held Wednesday, affirming a lower court's dismissal of a worker's proposed class action. A three-judge panel said in an unpublished memorandum that Jesus Cazares, a Host International Inc. employee at LAX's Admirals Club who sued the company last year for unpaid wages and for failure to provide meal and rest breaks, failed to allege sufficient facts showing that his employer exercised control over him and other workers during...

