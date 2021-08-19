Dickey's BBQ Roasted Over 'Secret' Settlement Talks

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Two Dickey's Barbecue Pit customers have slammed the restaurant chain in California federal court for allegedly holding "secret" settlement talks with some, but not all, of the classes in related suits over a data breach that led to cybercriminals stealing about 3 million credit card numbers. California customers Ross Diczhazy and Wesley Etheridge II told the court Wednesday that Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants Inc. secretly joined with the plaintiffs in three proposed class actions consolidated as a single suit in Texas, together disregarding a court order to coordinate all six related class actions against the chain. Dallas-based Dickey's and the Texas plaintiffs...

