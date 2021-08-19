Deloitte Inks $4.95M Deal To End Data Breach Class Claims

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A class of residents in Illinois, Colorado and Ohio who accused Deloitte Consulting LLP of leaving their personal information vulnerable during a data breach of state employment agency websites told a New York federal judge Wednesday that they had reached a $4.95 million deal resolving their claims. The proposed deal would resolve the plaintiffs' claims that Deloitte failed to use reasonable data security measures in designing and maintaining websites for their respective states' employment agencies through which people could apply for benefits from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, according to the motion for preliminary approval. The plaintiffs — led by Paul...

