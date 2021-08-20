GEO Group Not Immune From Wash. $1-A-Day Wage Suit

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 3:21 PM EDT) -- GEO Group can't use its status as a federal government contractor to claim governmental immunity from the state of Washington's claims that the company's policy of paying immigrant detainees just $1 per day violates state wage laws, a Washington federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Bryan said the state's minimum wage laws apply equally to private and public employers and that their application to GEO was unrelated to the company's status as a government contractor, meaning it couldn't use governmental immunity as a shield against the state's lawsuit. Judge Bryan added that GEO Group hasn't shown that it is...

