2nd Circ. Partially Upholds Tribune Advisers' MDL Dismissal

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday partially upheld a district court's dismissal of claims against six firms that advised on the 2007 buyout of Tribune Co., finding that the firms did not breach their fiduciary duty but that Tribune's Chapter 11 trustee can try to claw back some of their fees. In its opinion, the panel agreed that GreatBanc Trust Co., Morgan Stanley & Co., Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Duff & Phelps LLC and Valuation Research Corp. had not breached their fiduciary duty but that Tribune's bankruptcy trustee had made a plausible-enough case that fees paid to Morgan Stanley, Citigroup...

