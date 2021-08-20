Chinese Restaurateur Says NY Suit Must Be Tossed

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A Chinese restaurant mogul is urging a New York court to toss litigation aimed at seizing a swanky Manhattan condo to enforce a $142 million arbitral award, which was issued against her after she allegedly lied about the financial success of her South Beauty restaurant chain. Zhang Lan told the court in a brief on Thursday that the entity that filed the litigation, a Cayman Islands division of private equity firm CVC Capital called La Dolce Vita Fine Dining Co. Ltd., has tried to "contrive a narrative" that she is the "true owner" of the $10.25 million condo in question, located...

