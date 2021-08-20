Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Uber Drivers Aren't Doing Interstate Biz, Must Arbitrate Claims

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Uber drivers must arbitrate their wage and hour claims, a New York federal judge ruled Friday, finding that they do not fit an interstate commerce exemption for transportation workers to Federal Arbitration Act requirements.

U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni sided with the ride-hailing giant in sending the suit from drivers Sancak Davarci and Joseph Chambers to arbitration, finding that the business is more accurately couched as a primarily local, intrastate function.

"The vast majority of Uber drivers' trips are purely intrastate," she said. "The data provided by Uber reveal that interstate trips are of largely the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!