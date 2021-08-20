Uber Drivers Aren't Doing Interstate Biz, Must Arbitrate Claims

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Uber drivers must arbitrate their wage and hour claims, a New York federal judge ruled Friday, finding that they do not fit an interstate commerce exemption for transportation workers to Federal Arbitration Act requirements. U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni sided with the ride-hailing giant in sending the suit from drivers Sancak Davarci and Joseph Chambers to arbitration, finding that the business is more accurately couched as a primarily local, intrastate function. "The vast majority of Uber drivers' trips are purely intrastate," she said. "The data provided by Uber reveal that interstate trips are of largely the...

