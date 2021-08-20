NJ Joins $26B Opioid Settlement With J&J, Pharma Cos.

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- New Jersey intends to join a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three pharmaceutical distribution companies in sprawling multidistrict litigation over the companies' roles in the opioid crisis, acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said Friday. The Garden State stands to receive a roughly $600 million cut from the deal, which will only advance if a "significant" number of states, counties and towns agree to its terms, Bruck said in a statement. The settlement was struck in July and would resolve 4,000 suits filed nationwide, with the bulk of the deal's funds earmarked for opioid treatment and prevention....

