FTC Hopes Updated Facebook Complaint Plugs Holes In Case

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has revamped its case accusing Facebook of illegally maintaining its monopoly over personal social networking in a new complaint, and experts say it fixes some of the major problems that got the initial version tossed. The commission filed an amended complaint in D.C. federal court on Thursday, hoping to cure the issues raised by U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg's June dismissal ruling, which focused largely on a lack of evidence about the market power Facebook allegedly wields. The updated case includes a number of specific metrics to quantify Facebook's control over the personal social networking market,...

