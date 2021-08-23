9th Circ. Sides With Sirius In Narrowed Read Of Calif. IP Law

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday reversed a district court's finding that the owners of song recordings by rock band The Turtles have exclusive control over performances of the recordings, agreeing with Sirius XM that California copyright law doesn't create that right for owners of pre-1972 sound recordings. The three-judge panel found that the district court got it wrong when it held that Flo & Eddie Inc. — made up of The Turtles founders Howard Kaylan and Mark Volman — retain the right to control whether, when or where their song recordings are played. In particular, the California federal court gave too...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS