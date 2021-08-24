Biz Says Congo Prez Bought Trump Condo With Stolen Funds

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- An import-export company trying to recover a $722 million arbitral award said the Congolese president used money embezzled from his government to purchase a Trump Tower condominium in Manhattan. In a letter filed in New York federal court Monday, Commisimpex defended a subpoena it served on Ecree LLC, saying it is entitled to post-judgment discovery that could provide evidence that President Denis Sassou-Nguesso used the company as a front to purchase the Trump condo with money "siphoned" from his government Commisimpex said it has documents confirming that Sassou-Nguesso's daughter purchased a condo at 1 Central Park West without having the funds...

