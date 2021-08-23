Ex-Salvadoran Soccer Head Pleads Out In FIFA Case

Law360, New York (August 23, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A former head of the Salvadoran soccer federation on Monday admitted his role in a purportedly criminal enterprise bent on bribing Central American sports officials, marking the latest in a steady stream of guilty pleas to come out of the U.S. government's sprawling FIFA corruption investigation. During an afternoon remote hearing before U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen in Brooklyn, Reynaldo Vasquez, 65, the onetime president of the Federación Salvadoreña de Fútbol, or FESFUT, pled guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy. Prosecutors accuse Vasquez of taking bribes in exchange for granting media and marketing rights to the national team's FIFA World...

