Ex-CEO's Trial Lawyer Calls Distraction Allegation False

Law360, New York (August 23, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Trial counsel for Michael Hild, the convicted CEO of a reverse mortgage company, on Friday denied that he was distracted by a child custody fight when a Manhattan federal jury heard evidence and convicted Hild of orchestrating a large-scale fraud. Attorney Ben Dusing, who represented the Live Well Financial founder at an April trial before U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams, responded to allegations made by Hild's current lawyer in a bid for a new trial, saying in a lengthy affidavit that the notion that he was distracted is "wholly mistaken." Hild was convicted of making a debt portfolio tied to the...

