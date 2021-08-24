Zantac Makers, Retailers Urge Nix Of Medical Monitoring Class

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Manufacturers and retailers of the heartburn medication Zantac urged a Florida federal judge on Monday to dismiss the medical monitoring claims of a class of consumers in multidistrict litigation because they had failed to show that their exposure to the carcinogen in the drug was enough to increase their risk of cancer. The drugmakers and retailers argued that the plaintiffs are not entitled to the costs of medical monitoring for just any exposure to N-nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, the carcinogen that has been found in Zantac and its generic equivalent ranitidine. The defendants noted that when U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg previously...

