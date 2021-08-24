Bofl Investors Win Cert. In Suit Following 47% Stock Drop

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 2:16 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge granted class certification Tuesday to a group of investors who sued Bofl Federal Bank in 2015 for allegedly making false or misleading statements about its underwriting standards, system of internal controls and compliance, leading to a stock drop of 47% when the alleged misrepresentations were revealed. The Houston Municipal Employees Pension System is the lead plaintiff. It will be represented by attorneys from Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP, which the court appointed as class counsel, according to the order. The class certification comes after the suit was dismissed with prejudice in March 2018 but then reversed...

