Fed. Circ. Cuts $6.6M From IP Verdict Against CommScope

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday wiped out a $6.6 million slice of a Texas jury's $9.5 million patent verdict against private-equity backed CommScope, finding the evidence does not support the jury's finding that CommScope's antenna system infringes one of the patents that rival Dali Wireless asserted.

After hearing oral arguments in early May, a three-judge panel unanimously found that the evidence California-based Dali Wireless Inc. presented to a jury in 2019 failed to prove that CommScope Technologies LLC infringed one of the patents that Dali asserted in the case. CommScope is backed by a $1 billion investment from the Carlyle Group....

