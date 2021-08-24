'Varsity Blues' Trial Pared Down As Another Parent Takes Deal

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 12:36 PM EDT) -- Just weeks before she was slated to face a jury, the CEO of a California liquor distributor on Tuesday struck a plea deal in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case that calls for her to spend six weeks in prison. Marci Palatella is the 33rd parent to throw in the towel in the high-profile case. The government claims she agreed to shell out $500,000 to have her son admitted to the University of Southern California as a football player, even though he was not being recruited to play for the high-powered Pac-12 program. Palatella will admit to a single count of conspiracy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS