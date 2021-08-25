J&J's Talc Denials Merit Punitive Damages, Calif. Jury Is Told

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A terminal mesothelioma patient who won a $26.5 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson over its talcum baby powder asked the same California jury Wednesday to award substantial punitive damages, accusing the company of recklessly dismissing red flags about asbestos. Christina Prudencio, 35, is expected to die of her mesothelioma, which a jury in Alameda County, agreed Monday was a result of Johnson & Johnson's corporate decisions about how to address the possible dangers of talc or asbestos within the talc. J&J ignored every red flag, she said. On Wednesday, her lawyer, Joseph Satterley, showed the jury a video of J&J's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS