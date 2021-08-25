Knicks Player Says NBA Star Agent Cost Him $58M

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 3:24 PM EDT) -- New York Knicks power forward Nerlens Noel says his all-star agent cost him $58 million after tempting him to reject a valuable deal on the table by touting that Noel was a "$100 million man," then essentially abandoning him after an injury. Noel sued his agent Richard Paul and his firm Klutch Sports Group LLC in Texas state court Monday, claiming the agent recruited him with promises of a "max deal" if he skipped out on a multiyear, $70 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks in favor of a single-year contract starting in 2017. But Noel ended up missing 42 games...

