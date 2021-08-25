Facebook Advertiser Denied Cert. In 'Crapshoot' False Ad Suit

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday denied an online advertiser's motion for class certification in a suit claiming Facebook misrepresented its targeted advertising system's capabilities, finding the advertiser's numerous attempts to profit from the supposed targeting inaccuracies would "distract" from litigating class claims. U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton said the proposed class failed to meet the typicality and adequacy requirements for certification, both due to past behavior and statements by Ralph Kidd, who owns the plaintiff company IntegrityMessageBoards.com and alleges the Facebook targeted ad platform is just a "crapshoot" with limited abilities. The judge found fault in Kidd's attempt to...

