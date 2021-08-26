High Court TransUnion Ruling May Enhance PTAB Autonomy

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 2:33 PM EDT) -- Although the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez[1] is not related to either patent or administrative law, its effects on constitutional standing are broad-reaching and may insulate the Patent Trial and Appeal Board against challenges to its autonomy or bolster its existing autonomy, independent of any potential changes to Chevron deference. In TransUnion, a class of 8,185 plaintiffs sued TransUnion for including false information in their credit reports and not properly reporting that addition to them, as required by statute. Of those 8,185 plaintiffs, only 1,853 had credit reports with the incorrect information disclosed to a third party;...

