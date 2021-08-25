Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Leaky Fuel Hose Class Must Mediate With Mercedes-Benz

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Wednesday ordered mediation in a proposed class action over a leaky fuel hose in several model years of Mercedes-Benz cars after the automaker issued a warranty extension that covers the owners who filed the lawsuit.

Judge William M. Ray II of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia stayed the case for six months, saying the warranty extension, repairs and reimbursements being offered to the vehicles in question make it likely that the case could be resolved early.

"I recognized you might not work it out," Judge Ray said. "But given the steps...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!