Airbnb Says Mass. Woman Must Arbitrate Abduction Claim

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts woman can't bring a federal lawsuit against Airbnb Inc. after allegedly being attacked at a rental property in Barcelona, Spain, during a study-abroad trip because she agreed to arbitrate any claims, the company said Wednesday. The San Francisco-based company said Victoria Yordanova repeatedly agreed to the platform's terms of service — and the arbitration provision it includes — both before and after she was allegedly kidnaped and thrown down a flight of stairs by three Russian men whom a rental host had let into the apartment. Yordanova, a resident of Wellesley, Massachusetts, also agreed to have an arbitrator hammer out...

